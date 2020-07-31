Senior center’s annual fundraisers go virtual due to COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is hosting their two largest annual fundraisers online this year.

The Fifth Annual Hot Southern Nights Dinner & Auction and the 22nd Retirement Lifestyle Expo will be virtual for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bidding kicks off August 3rd.

“We’re adapting our in-person events for everyone’s safety,” said Committee Chair Bob Lipscomb. “Like so many nonprofits, this leaves us struggling to maintain all of our services – including the city’s Meals on Wheels and the Center for Adult Day Care – at the current level.”

Participants can find the fundraiser links and their GoFundMe page here: www.seniorview.com.

Organizers say their programs serve a very vulnerable age group and they encourage the community to respond generously.