Senator Richard Shelby nominates Madison County students to U.S service academies

Three cadets at the Naval Acadamy in Annapolis, Maryland walking accross campus

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Senator Richard Shelby nominated 24 students from across Alabama to attend United States service academies, five of those nominees are from Madison County.

Below are the Madison County nominees:

Vincente Jesus Cameron of Madison, Alabama, received a nomination to the U.S. Naval Academy. He is the son of Elaine and Danny Cameron and attends James Clemens High School.

“I am honored to nominate these excellent students from Madison County to various U.S. service academies,” said Senator Shelby. “Their dedication to academic excellence and their many achievements outside the classroom give me confidence in their ability to succeed in this new endeavor. I believe they will represent Alabama with distinction and look forward to their future accomplishments.”

To be considered for a nomination each student must be a resident of Alabama, have letters of recommendation, an official school transcript, a qualifying medical examination and a completed application form.

The service academies include the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.