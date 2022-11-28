HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Santa is making a special stop in the Rocket City this weekend. The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is hosting Jolly Old St. Nicholas on Saturday, December 3, for a day of stories and activities.

Santa will arrive at the Saturn V Hall of the Davidson Center for Space Exploration at 9:30 a.m. There will be storytime and photo opportunities at 10:30 a.m., noon, and 1:30 p.m. in the National Geographic Theater.

The USSRC says they will have treats for sale on-site from Parlor Doughnuts and Cookie Fix.

Santa at the Saturn V (Photo: U.S. Space & Rocket Center)

Santa at the Saturn V (Photo: U.S. Space & Rocket Center)

Santa at the Saturn V (Photo: U.S. Space & Rocket Center)

Admission prices vary per attraction and start at $15 for the public to get into the Davidson Center. Storytime tickets can be purchased for an additional $5 at the ticket desk.

In addition to the visitor from the North Pole, a free Touch-A-Truck event will be held in the parking area until 3 p.m. HEMSI, the Huntsville Fire Department, the Huntsville Police Department, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and Huntsville Utilities will all have a vehicle in the area to check out!

If there isn’t enough parking on the USSRC campus during Saturday’s activities, overflow parking will be made available at Calhoun Community College across I-565 from the Rocket Center. A shuttle will be there to give you a ride to the main campus.