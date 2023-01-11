HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 25-year-old man who had been hired to assist with security at a Grissom High School (GHS) basketball game was arrested on drug-related charges.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said in a press release Wednesday that the North Alabama Drug Task Force (NADTF) charged Justin Omari Mitchell after an incident at 1001 Haysland Road on Tuesday.

Agents learned that Mitchell, who was a “third-party contract employee,” according to the GHS Principal, was selling fentanyl-pressed pills at the basketball game. He was arrested on the school’s campus without incident.

HPD said there is no evidence at this point in its investigation indicating that Mitchell was selling drugs to any students.

Mitchell (Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office)

“We will not tolerate individuals bringing dangerous and illegal drugs onto our school campuses,” Police Chief Kirk Giles said. “I am thankful to our NADTF agents who moved swiftly to apprehend this individual before anyone got hurt.”

GHS Principal Jeanne Greer said in a statement that this type of behavior is “unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” adding that Mitchell will not be permitted on any of the school’s campuses or be allowed to work at any future district events.

“While there are no indications that any students were involved, we ask for your help in ensuring your child is not in possession of any items that could be harmful to their health and well-being,” Greer said in a statement.

“Any actions that jeopardize the health and safety of our students and staff members is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” added Huntsville City School Superintendent Christie Finley. “We thank the Huntsville Police Department for their commitment to promoting safe schools and a safe community,” Greer continued.

He remains in the custody of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on a $65,000 bond.