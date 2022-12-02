HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a motor vehicle accident has left part of Memorial Parkway in Huntsville shut down.

HPD said the southbound lanes of the parkway by the Lowes at 10050 Memorial Parkway were shut down as of 4:30 p.m. because of the wreck. The department said the accident involved three vehicles and that no one was seriously injured as part of the crash.

The department is asking drivers to use alternate routes until the accident can be cleared.

HPD said as of 5:38 p.m. the scene had been cleared.