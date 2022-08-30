HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A portion of a well-used street in Huntsville’s historic district will look a little different for drivers through Friday, September 2.

Huntsville City officials say that a portion of McClung Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day through the end of the week.

The affected area sits between Colorado Street and Tennessee Street, adjacent to the Maple Hill Cemetery.

Officials say this is in an effort to accommodate sanitary sewer improvements in the area.

(City of Huntsville)

Drivers who use McClung and Colorado or Tennessee Streets are asked to use alternate routes to avoid congestion and make it easier on crews working in the area.

City officials say there will be plenty of traffic control and signs in the area to help detour traffic around the construction.