HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A new trail in downtown Huntsville is celebrating the city’s contributions to the Artemis I mission.

The trail is a collaboration between Downtown Huntsville and Teledyne Brown Engineering.

“We’re excited to announce a new trail is ready for you to explore in downtown Huntsville,” said Megan Carter, communications coordinator for Downtown Huntsville, in a news release. “For seven decades, Huntsville has played a major role in NASA’s mission to explore space. The Secret Artemis Trail has been created to celebrate that history.”

The trail acts as a scavenger hunt. What is there to hunt in downtown Huntsville? 12 one-foot tall rockets made by High Schools United with NASA to Create Hardware (HUNCH) program.

The scavenger hunt is free and open to the public.

“We hope our community and visitors will bring friends, families and coworkers to participate in this fun activity while experiencing the downtown area and all it has to offer,” said Scott Hall, President of Teledyne Brown Engineering.

The Secret Artemis Trail joins many other trails scattered throughout downtown Huntsville. Those include the Craft Coffee Trail, Craft Cocktail Trail, Craft Beer Trail, and the Secret Art Trail.

Learn more about the Secret Artemis Trail and see a map of it here.