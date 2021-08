HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Another opportunity is coming for the community to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Huntsville Hospital will be returning to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center on Thursday, August 26.

From 9 a.m.-noon, nurses from the hospital will be giving second doses for those who got their first shot at the Rocket Center on Aug. 5, as well as first doses to unvaccinated community members.

The walk-in clinic will be in the Davidson Center for Space Exploration lobby.