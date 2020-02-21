Second Chance Job Fair returns to Huntsville next month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Job seekers will have an opportunity in March to find employment with about 50 businesses in north Alabama.

The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber is bringing back its Second Chance Job Fair March 5.

The job fair provides a second career chance for people who are unemployed, underemployed, dropped out of high school or aren’t achieving their full potential. Approximately 50 businesses and agencies are registered, and employers have until Feb. 28 to register for the job fair at the Chamber website.

More than 1,000 people looking for jobs attended the 2019 job fair, according to the Chamber.

The job fair takes place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 5 at the Dr. Richard Showers Recreation Center, located at 4600 Blue Spring Road NW.

There is no cost to attend the job fair and registration is not required. Participants are encouraged to bring plenty of copies of their resume, come dressed for success and be prepared to interview.

Anyone who needs assistance ahead of time can visit the Alabama Career Center at 2535 Sparkman Drive. Also, people who may need clothing assistance can visit 211connectsalabama.org to find local agencies by zip code.

The Chamber said another Second Chance Job Fair is scheduled to take place from 4-6 p.m. March 10 in Decatur at Fort Decatur.