HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey took a trip to the Rocket City on Thursday, as Sankey was one of the speakers at the Huntsville Museum of Art’s annual lecture series “Voices of Our Times.”

Sankey was joined by Abraham Madkour, who is publisher and executive editor of Sports Business Journal.

The museum’s annual series brings people of note from the areas of the arts, academia, publishing, politics and more to the Huntsville Museum of Art for candid, in-depth discussions and presentations.

News 19 sports director Olivia Whitmire got to catch up with Sankey to discuss topics like NIL, new Auburn athletic director John Cohen and more; the full interview can be viewed here: