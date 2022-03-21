MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help as the search continues for two goats who were stolen.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted asking if anyone has information that could help find a baby goat and her mom who were taken from the Elkwood Section Road area.

Officials said the goats were taken some time on or about February 16-17. The baby goat was about 8 months old at the time and about 12-16 inches tall.

Baby goat stolen from Elkwood Section Road in February (Photo from Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

Mother goat stolen from Elkwood Section Road in February

(Photo from Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone who has seen the missing animals should contact Investigator Melissa Webster at 256-533-8820 or mwebster@madisoncountyal.gov .