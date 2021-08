HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville area McDonald’s owner-operators are launching a ‘Fries for School Supplies’ fundraiser beginning on August 16.

The restaurants plan to donate 10% of their proceeds from all a la carte fry sales to local schools to show their appreciation for teachers and staff as they begin a new school year.

The fundraiser begins Monday, August 16th, and lasts until Friday, August 20th.