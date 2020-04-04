School districts limiting food distribution after Spring Break, could change with stay at home order

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – School districts across the country distributed food over Spring Break despite the COVID-19 pandemic. As break ends, most districts are opting to still provide food, but on a more limited basis.

However, the recent stay at home order could change that for certain school districts. Schools all over the country are still feeding children despite similar orders. Be sure check with your school district.

In Harvest, the Madison County School District fed upwards of 300 students in a single day during break.

"We have some students in this area, they depend on us," said Annette Ikard, the CPM Manager at Harvest Elementary.

Students in Alabama will not return to physical school this year. Instead, they will learn online or from packets. As you can imagine, the students, staff and parents have enjoyed getting fresh air during these drive-thru food pickups.

"They love coming up. They always asks what's for lunch? They want to know what we've got in there. They will wave at us and give us big smiles," said Ikard.

Starting Monday, Madison County Schools will shift from feeding 5-days a week to 2-days a week. They will have several drive-thru locations open Monday and Wednesday. Students will get 2 breakfast packs and 2 lunch packs to cover the missed days. Click here for details.

"We know that 18,000 meals were served over the last three weeks. That puts it in perspective. The kids needed a meal," said Tim Hall with Madison County Schools.

Huntsville City Schools will have drive-thru locations open Monday, Wednesday and Friday. They will be open 10:30am-12:30pm. Please check your emails or the school website for pickup locations.

Madison City Schools will be delivering food by bus on Tuesday's and Thursday's from 11:00am-1:00pm and will also do pickup locations. Click here for more information.

You are highly encouraged to check your local school districts social media and website for specific information as it pertains to feeding children for the rest of the school year. Districts are not mandated to do so, but many still are.

Because of the stay at home order, it is possible some school districts will not offer this service. Many are taking this day-by-day and judging the rate of infection as they continue to feed the kids who need it most.

If you need help locating information, call your district. If you have questions, we can try to help.