HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Police say they were responding to a domestic violence call early Saturday when officers made contact with an armed individual, who was later shot and killed.

The Huntsville Police Department says they responded to a domestic violence call in the 2100 block of Chadburn Drive not long after midnight on Saturday.

Officers said that while they were trying to make contact with a reportedly armed person, that person was shot and killed.

HPD reported that no officers were injured during the shooting.

HPD says that they have requested the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) lead the investigation into the incident, per protocol.