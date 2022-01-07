SBI leading death investigation involving off-duty HPD officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has started a death investigation related to an incident involving an off-duty Huntsville Police Officer.

According to a news release from Huntsville Police, SBI is looking into the incident that happened on Lawson Ridge Drive on Friday, January 7.

Police say the incident involved an HPD officer who was off duty at the time and has been placed on administrative leave, pending investigation.

This is a developing story.

