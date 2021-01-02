Driver critically injured after wreck involving train in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to hit record highs across Alabama and the nation, some health experts are expressing concern about the speed of the country's vaccine rollout. Those concerns are being heightened by an expected double surge of coronavirus patients caused by gatherings during the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

"I do believe as been reported to me is that vaccine allocations or uptake usually starts out a little slow and then it increases exponentially and very rapidly," said General Gustave Perna, Chief Operating Officer of Operation Warp Speed.

Despite his optimism, Perna has also expressed his disappointment with the low number of vaccines being administered thus far.

"I think there was a lot of overpromising that went on. I think there's been under management at the federal level. They basically just dumped it down to the states," said Dr. George Rutherford of UCSF Medical Center.

Alabama has received only about 124 thousand doses so far, and vaccinated 26 thousand people. General Perna said some of the delays are due to the holidays and streaks of recent bad weather. But a number of health experts said operation warp speed in its current form is fatally flawed.

"Giving each state the ability to do it themselves, and each county to develop their rollout plans probably wasn't the smartest," Dr. David Agus, of USC School of Medicine.

A new COVID-19 relief bill has $8.75 billion allocated for vaccination distribution, including 4.5 billion for states. But health experts say it will take time to distribute that money. Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said they've vaccinated 53-hundred people so far but more help will be needed down the road.

"If you look at our capacity locally from the hospitals, I'd say on a good day we're at 750 a day. In order to vaccinate, we've got 350,000 people in Madison County, we're going to need physician offices, pharmacies, we're going to need a lot of outlets vaccinating people," David Spillers, Huntsville Hospital CEO.

Despite those challenges and the vaccine rollout's shortcomings, Rutherford said he is confident health workers across the country will still find a way to get the job done.

"Is it perfect no, is it good enough, yeah I think it's good enough and I think we've got to knock some rust off the distribution system and make sure it goes well, and you know there are lots of things we can bring to bear here," said Dr. Rutherford.