Driver critically injured after wreck involving train in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a wreck involving a train Saturday afternoon.
Huntsville Police said a train collided with a car at the railroad crossing west of the Pratt Avenue/Meridian Street intersection.
The only person in the car, the driver, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Huntsville Police said the intersection of Pratt Avenue and Meridian Street was closed just after 12:45 p.m. and they expected the area to remain closed for several hours while they inspect the train for damage.
Cleveland Avenue was also closed at Church Street.
Police asked drivers to avoid the area.