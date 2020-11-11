Santa’s Village organizers lay out new plan for tradition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – COVID-19 is still causing major changes all over the country, North Alabama included. Now, the virus is coming for Christmas traditions.

“We were at risk of losing completely losing Santa’s village, which has been going on for 20 years, this was supposed to be the 20th year of Santa’s Village,” Early Works Family of Museums Executive Director Bart Williams said.

The museums have struggled throughout the pandemic, and until just a few months ago, Williams thought the two-decade tradition may not happen. Then, they came up with an idea. They’re calling it ’10 Nights of Santa.’

The event is inspired by a children’s book where Santa gets stuck in a snow globe. This is how the team is going to carry on the biggest tradition of Santa’s Village; meeting the big man.

“We’re going to play out that story. The kids are going to be part of that story. They will visit with Santa here at Santa’s Village or what we’re calling the 10 Nights of Santa now. They’ll visit with him while he’s being protected and they’re being protected by a snow globe,” he said.

It’s not the 25-day extravaganza Santa’s Village would be, but Williams said it will be an activity-filled, COVID-friendly celebration held in the Children’s Museum. The museum has adopted and practiced a disinfecting system since COVID-19 began.

“We thought, ‘We can’t lose Santa’s Village. We’ve got a great protocol here at the Children’s museum and keeping people safe, so let’s see about moving it here,'” he said.

Santa’s Village would normally run about 20,000 people, according to Williams. Through these 10 nights, there will only be a total of about 2,500. With it being in the Children’s Museum, Williams said the staff can regulate exactly how many people are in the building at all times.

“Making the money is not as important as keeping people safe and keeping this event alive so it can come back next year stronger than ever,” he said.

Williams said the team is in a good place now. With the help of a new budget, Williams said the museum is prepared to withstand the rest of this pandemic.

“The budget was crafted in a fashion that does not rely on fundraisers like Santa’s Village,” he said. “Because we’re not relying on those and we were extremely conservative with the budget, we believe this fiscal year through next September, we’re in a good place.”