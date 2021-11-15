Santa Claus returns to Parkway Place Mall this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Santa Claus is coming back to town this week as Parkway Place Mall gets ready to celebrate the holiday season.

Santa will appear at the mall, specifically on the lower level in Center Court, beginning on Friday, November 19 and lasting through 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Santa will be available for pictures and to accept Christmas lists on Mondays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition to Santa’s appearance, Parkway Place Mall has plenty of other options for shoppers:

Pet Photo Nights: Held on November 22, 29, and December 6, and 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Character appearances, for free photo opportunities and story time, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on November 23, December 5, and December 11

Roll Tide Santa: Alabama fans are invited for themed photos with Santa on Tuesday, November 30 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

War Eagle Santa: Auburn fans are invited to visit for themed photos on Wednesday, December 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Santa Cares: A sensory-friendly event for children and families with special needs on Sunday, December 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Register for that event here.

Sounds of the Season: Live music will be featured from local musicians throughout the season on a stage near Dillard's.

Live music will be featured from local musicians throughout the season on a stage near Dillard’s. The Salvation Army Angel Tree will be set up near Dillard’s through December 7.

Free gift wrapping will be available from December 10 to 24, courtesy of Crisis Services of North Alabama.

To make reservations to visit Santa or view holiday hours, click here.