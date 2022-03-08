MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Local businesses are feeling the weight of rising fuel prices as it impacts their operation costs. Business owners are having to decide whether to eat the cost or pass it on to the consumer.

Alabama Wholesale Stone tells News 19 in anticipation of rising fuel prices, last week they implemented a fuel surcharge for only the second time in company history. The first time Alabama Wholesale Stone needed a fuel surcharge was during the 2008 economic crisis.

Alabama Wholesale Stone is a sandstone quarry operation. CEO Blaise Brown says his business is adapting to handle rising fuel costs.

“It’s [rising fuel costs] causing alot of fear and angst in alot of people,” says Blaise Brown. “If we can get leveled out then we kinda know where we will be at, but the fluctuations are scary for business owners to figure out.”

Brown says rising fuel prices have both a direct and indirect impact on business.

“We burn probably about 2,000 gallons a week in fuel, so costs already for us, raw costs have gone up to $1.50 per gallon you can do the math on that. $3,000 a week but what’s really going to hurt us is parts tires, the day-to-day things with a big question mark,” says Brown.

Brown says there is also the uncertainty of how high prices will rise for supplies that require oil to be manufactured like tires.

“We burn through alot of tires with deliveries. We run 15 plus trucks a day delivering stone and so fuel and tires, we eat through alot,” says Brown.

Brown says his delivery trucks and quarry equipment both use diesel.

“Our machines that we run at the quarry, the excavators burn 10 gallons an hour. Taking into account for machines burning that much fuel, how much parts will go up, that’s where long term impacts come in,” says Brown.

Brown says, fortunately, the company is able to purchase fuel wholesale. But, Brown says those prices jumped 50 cents in 24 hours.

“We buy by the tanker load, so of course buying mass amounts results in huge discounts because you buy 8,500 gallons at a time. We can hold up to 14,000 gallons at a time of fuel so we just topped off our tanks again trying to get ahead of the price increase,” says Brown.

Brown says he hopes fuel prices level out soon so his business can get a sound financial strategy in place