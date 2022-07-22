HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – With rapidly rising temperatures and heat advisories in effect in many cities, the at-risk communities are facing life-threatening conditions.

The Salvation Army of Huntsville is responding to the current national heatwave by passing out box fans to the elderly and community members most at risk for heat exposure.

“Exposure to extreme heat threatens the well-being of some of our most vulnerable neighbors,” said Major Mark Smith, Salvation Army Officer of Huntsville Corps. “Not only individuals and families experiencing homelessness but also those without the ability to cool the internal temperatures of their homes – seniors, the disabled, and families with young children. This is a crisis, and The Salvation Army is here to help.”

Extreme heat is deadlier than hurricanes, tornadoes or floods annually, with the approximate death toll at 1,500. Accounting for roughly half of these deaths are those who do not have access to shelter and water.

Beginning Monday, July 25, The Salvation Army will be distributing the box fans at their office, which is located at 2114 Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville.

The Salvation Army is also hoping for community support to continue the efforts to beat the heat. They are asking neighbors to “buy a fan” for someone in need by donating $20 or more. Donors can contribute online or at the office.

“This is a great way for people to help their neighbors. A small gift can have a large impact,” said Major Smith.

Applications to receive a fan are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the office on Oakwood Avenue. Fans will be available Monday through Friday, while supplies last.