HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year the Salvation Army helps individuals and families in need from around the Tennessee Valley through their Red Kettle Campaign with the help of donations but as the holidays draw close they need a little more help.

Major Richard Watts, the commanding officer of the Salvation Army said the organization is asking for the community’s help in reaching their fundraising goal of $150,000 for this year’s Red Kettle Campaign.

“We are $20,000 short of that goal,” Watts said Tuesday.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser and it helps provide year-round assistance to members of the community facing crises or financial hardship. The major said that this year that need is being felt more than ever.

“This year has been challenging for many individuals and families in our community as the cost of living has outpaced wages,” Watts said. “We have seen a sharp increase in requests for food, rent, and utilities assistance.”

He said the organization served over 80,000 clients last year helping families and individuals with things like utilities food and rent. Watts said he is optimistic that the community will continue to donate up to when the fundraiser ends on Christmas day.

The Salvation Army says that they will have one less day this year to fundraise using Red Kettles since Christmas Eve is on a Sunday but online giving is available 24 hours a day. Watts said all donations remain in local communities.

“The Salvation Army is extremely grateful for the support of our community,” he said. “Every dollar raised stays local to provide meals to families in need, keep the power on for seniors struggling to pay utility bills, and offer a pathway to stability and hope for struggling individuals throughout the year.”

If you are interested in donating or want to learn more about the Salvation Army you can visit here. or call (256) 536-5576. Donations can also be mailed or dropped by the Salvation Army Headquarters at 2114 Oakwood Avenue, Huntsville, AL 35810