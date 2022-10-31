HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – – – One local nonprofit is gearing up for what they hope is their biggest holiday campaign season ever. The Salvation Army in Huntsville says in order to do that, they’re going to need some help from the community.

The nonprofit says the need is greater this year due to the current shape of the economy, and the rise in prices for gas and food. It’s why they say they’re going to need more help than ever before.

“We’re a safety net for a lot of families and we need your help. You can volunteer for an hour, you can volunteer for a day, or you can volunteer for several days. We’ve got plenty of work to do – there’s lots needed in this community,” said Maj. Mark Smith, Salvation Army Officer of Huntsville Corps.

There are several opportunities to get involved this year.

The Angel Tree program is currently underway. The program is a Christmas assistance program that helps families in need by providing gifts, toys, clothing, and food during the holiday season.

“When I was a kid, my family got gifts from the Angel Tree. They went to the Salvation Army and got Christmas gifts for me, and I’ve never forgotten that and how it made me feel. It made me feel just as important as everybody else,” said Maj. Smith.

The iconic Red Kettle Campaign, their biggest fundraiser, begins November 18th and will require volunteers to ring a kettlebell.

“Last year alone, we fed over 69,000 meals in Huntsville and that cost money. When you put money in that kettle, you’re helping feed somebody,” added Maj. Smith.

New this year – the nonprofit wants you to take the Red Kettle Challenge. It’s a way for you to donate online.

“One kettle, one family… $1,000. We help people year-round. This money will not just be spent at Christmas, it’s spent year-round,” replied Maj. Smith.

According to its fundraiser webpage, The Salvation Army in Huntsville has set a goal to raise $70,000 this year for its Red Kettle Campaign.