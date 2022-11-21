HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Thanksgiving brings families and friends together for food, football and to share what they’re thankful for.

But it is also a time of giving and helping others in need.

The Huntsville Salvation Army held its annual Thanksgiving meal Monday afternoon. Anyone experiencing homelessness was welcome at the feast.

The holidays bring about a joyous time, but also a time to reflect on how we can impact others.

To find out ways you can help, donate or give back this holiday season, visit the Salvation Army website.