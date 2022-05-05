HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville City School Board member Ryan Renaud announced his bid for his first full term on Friday. Renaud was appointed to the District 4 seat last June.

Renaud was appointed to replace Walker McGinnis, who stepped down for health reasons last year. He now serves as the board’s Third Presiding Officer.

Renaud, a lifelong Huntsville resident, said his experience can help the school system move forward.

“It is a great honor to serve the residents of District 4 on the Huntsville City School Board,” Renaud stated in a campaign announcement. “Advocating for children while listening to parents’ concerns is my first priority. We have accomplished a lot in recent years, but there are more challenges ahead.”

“I believe my experience and dedication to this school system will help the board continue to move Huntsville City Schools forward,” he concluded.

Renaud is married to Katherine Jones Renaud and employed as a mortgage loan originator at Trustmark Bank. He is a graduate of the University of Alabama, a Rotary Club member, and current Supernumerary Member of the city’s planning commission.

Municipal elections in Huntsville will be held on Tuesday, August 23.