HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Russian invasion of Ukraine has driven up the cost of home heating oil faster than ever expected, with prices almost doubling in just a matter of days.

Elevated home heating prices have received a lot of attention in the state of Alabama. Oil retailers told News 19 that the price of a gallon of oil has gone up three times in just one day.

Retailers said that they don’t want to give their loyal customers the new price because it will eventually force them to have to choose between whether to stock up on the groceries or the oil for the heat.

“It has not been good. We need help and they need to lower the price to help these people,” Mary Marderosian, manager of Scituate Oil Company told News 19.

Scituate Oil services thousands of loyal customers and Marderosian says she never thought the price of a gallon of home heating oil would double in a matter of just days. Her customers want to know why.

“I don’t know what to tell them because I can’t see the future. I just try to tell them to buy at the moment because we don’t know how bad it is going to get,” she said.

The hope was that inflation would soon start to come down and that factors driving it, such as supply chain woes, would finally pass. now, It now appears that the situation could be quite the opposite. Consumers have been painfully watching prices at the pump rise each day, with president Biden’s ban on Russian oil the impact will hit even harder.

“When the fuel prices go up it has an impact on everything because of transportation and the energy products that are used to produce other products so it’s just a ripple effect,” said Ahmad Ijaz, an economist for the Center For Economic Research at the University of Alabama.

The home heating oil average price in the state of Alabama was at $2.96 in late February and is now nearly double that price. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, exports overall have come to a standstill. Meaning consumers could see prices continue to rise for other items like bread and cereal.

“Whether it’s temporary or permanent, high prices will have a detrimental impact on the economy,” said Ijaz.

A spokesperson for Suburban Propane in Huntsville tells News 19 that crude oil is a byproduct of propane and the Russian invasion has sent the price of propane skyrocketing.