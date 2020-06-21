Rosie’s Mexican Cantina in Huntsville closes University Drive location after employee tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Rosie’s Mexican Cantina in Huntsville announced Sunday it’s closing its University Drive location after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post, the employee worked last Wednesday.

All employees will be tested and the restaurant will be cleaned during the temporary closure.

Rosie’s Cantina closed their South Parkway location in May after three employees tested positive for the virus.

A reopening date for their University Drive has not been announced.