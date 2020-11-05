Rodney Smith Jr working with attorney on immigration status

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Rodney Smith, Jr. shared he is working with an attorney to stay in the United States.

The founder of Raising Men Lawn Care announced last week he had been denied a green card by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

He said on social media, “I have a great lawyer working on things. We will be filing for the EB-2 National Interest Wavier to get my green card. We reviewed the criteria and believe we have a stronger chance of getting this one!”

He has been in the U.S. for the last 15 years on a student visa but is originally from Bermuda.

Following the announcement, thousands of lawmakers, veterans, and citizens shared messages of support for Smith, including signing a petition.

He says that the petition will be sent to Immigration Services along with his visa application.

