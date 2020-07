HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The second annual Rocket City’s Got Talent event is Saturday at 7 p.m. It’s a fundraiser for the Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theatre and Academy.

And like many events, this year it will be virtual. It will feature musical performances by fantasy alumnae, many of whom are now making their careers in professional theatre.

Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater and Academy has been a leader in arts education in north Alabama since 1961.