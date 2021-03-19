Rocket City Weather Fest goes virtual

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An annual weather preparedness event won’t be held in person this year.

Rocket City Weather Fest is moving online for 2021, and will feature speakers from all across local weather, including News 19 Meteorologist Ben Smith!

The weekend will also feature a video tour of the National Weather Service office in Huntsville, weather balloon launches by UAH UPSTORM each day, and an opportunity to become a certified storm spotter.

The full schedule of the weekend’s events can be found below. For more information and the link to watch online, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Friday schedule

Saturday schedule

Sunday Schedule