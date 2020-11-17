Rocket City Tavern launching meal program to benefit Food Bank of North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A local restaurant is giving back to the community and you can help.

Rocket City Tavern is partnering up with the Food Bank of North Alabama for “Feeding our Neighbors in Need.”

Through December 31, the restaurant, located in the Redstone Gateway at 2100 Rideout Road, will be asking customers to help provide a meal for a family in need.

There are several ways to donate:

Free Lunch – Customers will be asked to provide a donation to the Food Bank of North Alabama at the door in exchange for a free lunch; the Food Bank will also be sharing information about the organization while customers wait in line

Gift cards – Special gift cards will be created with Rocket City Tavern and the Food Bank of Alabama logos together; 15% of all gift card sales through the end of the year will go to the Food Bank

Buy One, Get One – For one month, an appetizer, salad, sandwich, and specialty item will be designated for the program; for each sale, the restaurant will donate the cash equivalent of each item to the Food Bank

Online Donations – Customers ordering online will be encouraged to make a direct donation as part of their order

Loyalty Programs – While details aren’t firm, the restaurant is exploring allowing customers to either donate or earn points for those in need.

For the Food Bank of North Alabama, $0.25 buys one meal for a family in need, so donations of any size help.