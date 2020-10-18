Rocket City Microthon still on at Campus 805

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An annual fundraiser for Merrimack Hall’s special needs arts program is still happening.

The Rocket City Microthon, a 0.12K race, spans the length of Butler Green, the green space between Straight to Ale and Yellowhammer Brewing.

Over the last two years, the event has raised $40,000 for Merrimack Hall.

COVID-19 precautions will be followed, with those in the crowd encouraged to set up their tents, umbrellas, and chairs six feet apart. Campus 805 businesses will also encourage social distancing in food/drink lines. Organizers will wear masks at the registration table and mark six feet of spacing at the start line.

Those who pre-registered and cross the finish line will get a t-shirt, finisher’s medal (bottle opener), a food/beverage ticket (redeemable at participating Campus 805 breweries or restaurants), and bragging rights.

While online registration is closed, they will still take registrations on site.

$30 will get those who register on-site the food/beverage ticket and possibly a shirt (they anticipate having large and XL-sized shirts).

For more information, visit the Rocket City Microthon website or Facebook page.