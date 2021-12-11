Rocket City Marathon makes changes due to possible severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Rocket City Marathon was canceled early Saturday morning due to the possibility of severe weather moving into the Tennessee Valley.

They are hoping to run the Rocket City Half Marathon at 10 a.m. but they are monitoring the weather closely and will cancel if necessary.

All registered marathon runners will be eligible to run the half marathon and are welcome to the Von Braun Center South Hall to wait out the storms.

“We know that this comes as an enormous disappointment, not only to the runners but to the sponsors, spectators, volunteers and running community as a whole,” Rocket City Marathon organizers said in a statement. “The safety for all those involved is and will continue to be our top priority.”

News 19 will keep up with organizers and bring the latest updates to this article as we learn them.