Rocket City Marathon, Half Marathon go virtual for 2020

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Event organizers have decided to switch the Rocket City Marathon to a virtual event.

This means participants have three options available to them.

Option 1: Refund

Participants should receive an email from organizers with information. If they want a refund, they should reply to the email with their name and address. A check will be mailed to them. Due to the volume, it may take a while for participants to receive a check. They can follow up via email at any time.

Option 2: Defer to 2021

Participants opting to wait until 2021 to run should reply with their name and say they want to defer.

Option 3: Virtual Race

Participants who want to go virtual should reply with their name and say they want to go virtual.

Registration for both events will close October 31. If a participant doesn’t reply, they will automatically be signed up for the virtual race.

The virtual event will have several changes.

Participants will now receive a high-quality picture of the Saturn V rocket, and participants will run on their own time. They’ll just need to submit the a picture of them holding the picture of the rocket at their own personal finish line.

Participants will have the entire month of December to complete their run, beginning at 12:01 a.m. December 1 and finishing by midnight on December 31.

Participants can start anytime, but once their clock starts, they can’t stop it until they finish.

Additional details will be posted online.