Rocket City Marathon, Half Marathon go virtual for 2020

Huntsville

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Event organizers have decided to switch the Rocket City Marathon to a virtual event.

This means participants have three options available to them.

Option 1: Refund

Participants should receive an email from organizers with information. If they want a refund, they should reply to the email with their name and address. A check will be mailed to them. Due to the volume, it may take a while for participants to receive a check. They can follow up via email at any time.

Option 2: Defer to 2021

Participants opting to wait until 2021 to run should reply with their name and say they want to defer.

Option 3: Virtual Race

Participants who want to go virtual should reply with their name and say they want to go virtual.

Registration for both events will close October 31. If a participant doesn’t reply, they will automatically be signed up for the virtual race.

The virtual event will have several changes.

Participants will now receive a high-quality picture of the Saturn V rocket, and participants will run on their own time. They’ll just need to submit the a picture of them holding the picture of the rocket at their own personal finish line.

Participants will have the entire month of December to complete their run, beginning at 12:01 a.m. December 1 and finishing by midnight on December 31.

Participants can start anytime, but once their clock starts, they can’t stop it until they finish.

Additional details will be posted online.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News