HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Rock band, Pop Evil, will be postponing their upcoming Huntsville concert.

The band posted in an Instagram story on Saturday that their guitar player, Nick Fuelling, broke his ankle after a show in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Friday.

“He’s going to be okay, but needs time to heal and will be back with us by late August. We are working diligently to find his fill-in. Tonight’s [June 25] show in Urbana and tomorrow’s [June 26] show in Huntsville are unfortunately postponed,” the story said.

In the same story, the band also said they would be rescheduling and will notify fans when the new dates are announced.

The Huntsville show was going to take place at Mars Music Hall, one of the more recent additions to Downtown Huntsville.

For now, you can check Pop Evil’s tour dates here to keep up to date on their show lineup.