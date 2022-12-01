HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — University of Alabama (UA) alum and Main Street Birmingham veteran Rob Buddo is the new chief executive officer and president of Downtown Huntsville, Inc. (DHI).

Buddo’s appointment will officially take effect on December 12, 2022.

According to a news release, Buddo comes to DHI from Charlotte, N.C. and is a graduate of the University of Alabama. He started his career as a catalytic development manager with Main Street Birmingham, the predecessor of REV Birmingham.

Buddo also worked in real estate roles in Washington, D.C. and Houston, Texas. Since 2019, he has managed the Central City Business Improvement District in Birmingham.

“I am honored to usher Downtown Huntsville, Inc. into its next era of growth and collaboration,” Buddo said. “The city’s collective commitment to purposeful and sustained growth is just one of the many qualities that make Huntsville unique and this opportunity so exciting.”

“I’m grateful for the strong foundation laid before me and look forward to leading this organization through many transformative years as Huntsville continues its rapid momentum,” Buddo continued.

DHI Board Chairman Tyce Hudson said he was exciting for Buddo to join the organization.

“Everyone has witnessed the positive synergy that DHI has helped create over the last nine years and our members and the community can expect even more excitement to come downtown,” Hudson said. “The future of downtown Huntsville is brighter than ever.”

Learn more about Buddo and Downtown Huntsville Inc. at downtownhuntsville.org.