HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Some downtown Huntsville streets will be closed on Tuesday night as the city’s Christmas parade takes place.

The Huntsville Police Department is helping with traffic control and will be shutting down portions of several streets along the parade route, including Clinton Street, Church Street, Williams Avenue, Franklin Street, Monroe Street and Meridian Street.

The closures will last the duration of the parade. You can see a map of the parade route below:

Authorities ask that people use caution in these areas as there will be heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic.