HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Madison County drivers be warned! A portion of Old Gurley Road will be closed for nine months, beginning this Wednesday.

Weather permitting, the City of Huntsville says that a section of the road between Moores Mill and Shields roads will close to through traffic in order to accommodate a construction project, which is set to span nine months.

The closure begins on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 7 a.m., and traffic control will be in place to notify people where the closure begins.

(Photo: City of Huntsville)

Businesses in the area will remain open and accessible, according to the City of Huntsville.

For more information, you can contact Toneka Lindsey with City of Huntsville Engineering at 256-427-5300.