Riverton Intermediate School hires new principal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Madison County Board of Education (MCBoE) officially named Brian Givens as the new principal at Riverton Intermediate School.

Givens was approved by a vote of the members of MCBoE to be the school’s new administrator. He most recently served as principal of Rainbow Elementary School in Madison, and taught at Hazel Green High School from 2008 to 2014.

In a press release, Givens said, “I am thankful for the seven years I proudly served as an administrator with Madison City Schools, along with the wonderful people in the Rainbow Elementary community. My journey in education began as a teacher in Madison County. I’m honored Mr. Perkins and the Board of Education have given me the opportunity to return and become principal at Riverton Intermediate School.”

“Brian Givens brings quality academic and administrative leadership to Madison County Schools,” said Madison County Schools Superintendent Mr. Allen Perkins. “He will be a tremendous asset to the Riverton Intermediate faculty, staff, students, and parents.”