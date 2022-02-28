MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Rising fuel prices are impacting more than just the everyday driver. Small businesses are taking a hit, especially the companies that use fuel for daily operations.

Owner of Lee’s Pro Turf, LLC. Curtis Harrison says he’s already feeling the impact of rising fuel costs.

“With fuel costs, unfortunately, I try to keep my prices low for the past couple of years I’ve kind of kept everyone at the same, but this year I’m having to raise prices just a little bit,” says Harrison.

And the owners of Kendall Outdoors said the same.

“It’s scary to be honest, our livelihood depends on this business so when things start to shift and to move it starts to get a little concerning, especially with gas prices,” says Kendall Outdoors General Manager Valerie Kendall.

Kendall Outdoors has been in business for seven years and its owners recently anticipated rising business costs.

“February first we did a company-wide increase just to keep up with what happened from the pandemic and we didn’t account for the gas shooting up so quickly,” says Kendall.

Valerie Kendall says as a small business owner, it’s about finding the balance of keeping prices affordable for customers but also being able to make a living.

“All of our equipment from our small equipment to our big equipment to our trucks, they run on some type of fuel. We even have to think about our payroll and the salaries we are paying our crew members and managers, it costs them money to get to work not just us to operate. So it is very concerning,” Kendall added.

The owners of Kendall Outdoors and Lee’s Pro Turf said they have been fortunate with loyal and supportive customers throughout the past two years of financial uncertainty and hope to be able to ride this out until fuel costs drop.