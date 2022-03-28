HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A new smartphone app will officially launch for the city of Huntsville, making it easier for those who regularly use public transit.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle will be joined by Quisha Bryant, Parking and Public Transit Director in celebrating the launch of “Token Transit” in a small gathering on Wednesday, March 30.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Huntsville Transit STation at 500-B Church Street.

Mayor Battle and Mrs. Bryant will speak about the app, which is expected to make it easier for users to ride Orbit and Access buses while providing a contactless payment method for operators. With a soft launch in February, city officials say dozens are already utilizing the app.

Another topic of discussion at the event will be the construction of a new downtown transfer station, part of the continued modernization of the city’s transit system.

To learn more about Huntsville Transit, you can visit the city’s website here.