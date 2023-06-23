HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Legacy Park in North Alabama is set to have its grand opening on Wednesday, June 28 at 3 p.m.

Legacy Park will house the City’s second National Fitness Campaign (NFC) Fitness Court public art installation, with the first at John Hunt Park last year. This fitness court was developed in partnership with the City of Huntsville, Arts Huntsville, NFC and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama.

The grand opening of Legacy Park will include a community party as well as a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, there will be several speakers including:

Mayor Tommy Battle

Parks and Recreation Director James Gossett

District 1 Council Representative Devyn Keith

Arts Huntsville Executive Director Allison-Dillon-Jauken

artist Jamal Turner

representatives from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama

The $4.6 million park completes the reimagined former J.O. Johnson High School campus. Located adjacent to Johnson Legacy Center, this park offers the community a large green open space, a modern playground, plaza and two pavilions which include an entertainment pavilion with terraced seating.

Immediately after the ribbon-cutting, there will be a demonstration of the new fitness court and then, the community is invited to celebrate the park’s opening with FREE ice cream, hot dogs, music, games and a performance by the Jemison High School Pep Band.