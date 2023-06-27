HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Retired Huntsville Police Officer and part-time School Resource Officer Eric Newby Sr. passed away unexpectedly while on vacation, according to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD).

Huntsville Police shared the news Tuesday in a Facebook post, stating “Officer Newby will be missed by all in our department.”

HPD said Officer Newby was on vacation when he passed away unexpectedly on June 17.

Officer Newby worked for HPD for 29 years and worked as a patrol officer prior to retiring in 2020. He was also a member of the Blue Notes, a group of Huntsville police officers who sang together.

Shortly after his retirement, Officer Newby resumed worked part-time for HPD as a School Resource Officer at Lakewood Elementary and HPD said he loved working with the students in Huntsville City Schools.

Information on funeral arrangements for Officer Newby can be found here.