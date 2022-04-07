HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A new video posted to Instagram shows retired Huntsville Police (HPD) Chief Mark McMurray voicing his support for William “Ben” Darby, a former HPD officer convicted of murder.

The video shows McMurray lend his support to Darby, who shot and killed 49-year-old Jeffery Parker as he sat in his home on Deramus Avenue with a gun to his head in 2018.

“I am retired Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray, and I stand with former Huntsville police officer William ‘Ben’ Darby,” McMurray states in the video. In the video, McMurray is wearing a Huntsville Police Department embroidered shirt.

News 19 has reached out to the City of Huntsville for comment.

During the trial, Darby’s defense attorney Robert Tuten has argued his client “acted in a way that he thought was appropriate” and called the incident “police action” that kept other officers out of danger. Darby was later sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Darby has filed an appeal of the conviction with the Alabama Court of Appeals. In it, he cites two issues, the first being that spectators, including the media, viewed his trial through a live video feed rather than in-person due to COVID-19 restrictions. The second asks the court to consider its objections to Circuit Judge Donna Pate’s rejection of some jury instructions.

Mr. Darby’s conviction must be vacated because the great weight of the evidence supported a finding that Mr. Darby properly acted in self-defense during the events in question,” the defense argued.

The video was posted to social media by The Resiliency Project. The group states its mission is to “end the silent suffering of our nation’s first responders by providing peer support and funding for treatment, recovery and psychological services in an effort to treat post traumatic stress, build resilience and end suicide.”

Alabama Department of Correction (ADOC) records show Darby remains in the Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest.