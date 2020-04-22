Residents have mixed feeling about not opening economy before state order expires

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey says Alabama has not tested enough citizens and needs a better handle on the COVID-19 pandemic before opening up the economy.

In the hours after Ivey addressed the state, Big Spring Park in Huntsville was full of people trying their best to practice social distancing while enjoying a beautiful day under the sun.

“I think she’s handled the situation fairly good,” said Marqueet Campbell, a Huntsville resident.

Six random citizens seem to agree. However, several residents told WHNT News 19 that they have mixed feelings.

“Me personally, I don’t have a job right now. I just got back from school. My plan was to go get a job. But at the same time, I really don’t want to go through this again,” said Reece Barnhill.

“I definitely think we need to examine the data,” said Dalton Cunningham, a Huntsville resident who works in the medical field.

Governor Ivey would agree with the above statement. Only around 1 percent of the state of Alabama has been tested for COVID-19.

Just because 6 people in Big Spring Park agree with the governor, doesn’t mean everyone does. Last Monday a small group called Open Alabama protested downtown.

“If you’re immune compromised or elder, then stay home. The general public needs to go back to normal,” said one woman.

With plenty of uncertainty in the air, this is still America, where anyone can voice their opinion.

“I feel like they are going to be sorry because if we open up. We are going to have enough resurface of this and it’ll be worse,” said Nan McBridge, a Huntsville Resident.

“First everybody kind of downplayed it. Then we realized the severity of it,” added Abby Standridge, who also works in the medical field.

Alabama remains under a stay at home order that will expire April 30th at 5:00 p.m.