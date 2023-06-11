(WHNT) — News 19 is tracking reports of storm damage after strong storms blew through the Tennessee Valley.

As storms blew through Sunday night tree limbs and power lines were brought down around Huntsville. Thousands were also left without power throughout the Tennessee Valley.

One building at the corner of Clinton and Jefferson in Downtown Huntsville had bricks blown off the side of it during the storm.

If you experienced any storm damage during Sunday night’s storms or know of any place that experienced damage please let News 19 know at news@whnt.com