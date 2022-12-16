HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a reportedly stolen car allegedly crashed into several air conditioning units at an apartment complex.

According to Sgt. Rosalind White with HPD, officers responded to the 4000-block of Hunters Ridge Drive in south Huntsville at 10:43 a.m. on Friday.

White said the vehicle had been reported stolen and was abandoned last night after crashing into multiple A/C units at the Hunters Ridge apartment complex.

There is no structural damage to the apartment complex, White added.

Police will continue to investigate the incident and will provide more details as they become available.