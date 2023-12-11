HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate are in for a busy week in Washington, D.C. Lawmakers are working to get as much done as they can before the holiday break.

Alabama Congressman from District 5, Dale Strong, spoke to News 19 Monday, prior to his return to D.C.

Rep. Strong said he anticipates both the Senate and the House will vote on the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

The NDAA authorizes spending for the U.S. military and other matters of national defense. $886.3 billion is proposed for the national defense spending budget for fiscal year 2024.

Rep. Dale Strong said he’s pleased with the budget as it currently stands.

“I think we’ve got a great budget,” the congressman said. “We’ve had to make cuts in this budget, but what we did is we went through it with a fine tooth comb and said these projects no longer are in the best interest of national security, we cut those projects, and that’s a savings to the taxpayers.”

Strong said there will be continued funding for defense projects in north Alabama.

“This right here is what keeps every contractor in north Alabama pushing forward with everything from drones to missiles to every package that we do,” he said. “The reason that money is there is because of the role north Alabama plays in national security, but again we’ve got a lot to do, there’s no doubt about it.”

Rep. Strong is also pushing for the FINISH IT Act, which is included in the NDAA.

As it reads in the bill text, the FINISH IT Act would require, “the Secretary of Defense shall submit to Congress a plan to utilize, transfer, or donate to States on the southern border of the United States all existing excess border wall construction materials, including bollards, for the express purpose of constructing a permanent physical barrier to stop illicit human and vehicle traffic along the border of the United States with Mexico.”

Strong said the Department of Defense is spending $130,000 a day to store unfinished border wall materials.

“I think that this bill right here, is a common sense bill and the others from both sides have appreciated how we have handled this.”

“Let’s do what’s right for America, let’s get this border fence that’s not doing the American people any good laying down and rusting, so let’s get it to the governors at the border states and I’ll guarantee they’ll install this fence and it’ll make America safer” Strong said.

President Joe Biden officially halted work on the southern border wall in 2021.

Rep. Strong told News 19 that since the start of his term earlier this year, that he has made two trips to the southern border to “see first hand” what’s going on.