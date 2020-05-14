Regymen Gym Reopens

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Regymen Gym on Memorial Parkway reopened their doors Wednesday.

As we push into what city officials call the ‘second half’ of the pandemic, everyday life is starting to look somewhat normal again.

“We have a full workout schedule, we block off four workouts in the morning, have a good deep clean in the middle of the day and then we bring back another four workouts in the evening,” said Steven Haynes, Head Coach and Vice President of Health and Wellness.

A little time off doesn’t mean that Regymen Gym coaches are going easy on their members now that they have them back.

“It was good, it was a little tough lifting weight again haven’t lifted too many weights, but they eased us back in pretty well, wasn’t too bad,” said Beth Turner, a Regymen member.

They are limiting each class to 15 people, spreading out the equipment to keep people 6 feet apart, and sanitizing often. They’re also checking people’s temperatures before they workout.

If you’re still not comfortable working at the gym or being around others, virtual workouts are still offered.