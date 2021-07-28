Registration open for fall youth leagues in Huntsville, volunteers needed as well

Football on grass stadium on college or high school campus. Bleachers background. No people. Daytime.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s back to school time, and with the return to school comes fall sports.

The City of Huntsville will once again be hosting recreational leagues for youth who want to participate in four different activities:

Cheerleading

Flag Football

Soccer

Volleyball

Nine leagues are organized throughout the city; click or tap each league’s name to register for that league’s fall sports programs:

American

Continental

Eastern

International

Lakewood

Liberty

Metro – Contact Tony Hughes at (256) 883-3291 for more informaiton

Miracle

Northern

In addition, there is a fall league on Redstone Arsenal; while the city doesn’t organize the teams, youth from the Arsenal compete with youth from the city’s leagues. More information on specific eligibility requirements can be found on the Redstone Arsenal website.

The league youth participate in is determined based on a parent/guardian’s home address and parents/guardians can locate their child’s league online.

In-person registration will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, July 31, and Saturday, August 7 at each league’s

For more information on registration and program fees, contact the following zone coordinators:

Zone 1 (American and Liberty Leagues): Jay Cloys, (256) 883-3292

Zone 2 (Continental, Lakewood, Northern, Redstone Leagues): (256) 883-3290

Zone 3 (Eastern, International, Metro Leagues): (256) 883-3291