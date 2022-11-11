HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Looking for ways to get your kids out and about during the colder winter and spring months?

The Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theatre Academy (FPCTA) in Downtown Huntsville opened registration for winter and spring classes! FPCTA is a non-profit that provides theatre arts access through production and education.

In 2022, the Playhouse is offering new class options: Fine Arts Preschool, Technical Theatre Lab, Fantasy Family Broadway and American Sign Language for Theatre.

An early bird discount is currently available for those who register before December 15. Financial aid and tuition assistance is also available for qualifying families.

Classes begin January 30 and run through April 24. For a full list of classes and the schedule, click here.

If you want to plan ahead for the summer, registration for summer classes will open on February 15, 2023.